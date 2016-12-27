Jays Drop A Spot In AP Poll

Despite still being undefeated, the Creighton men's basketball team dropped a spot to 10th in the latest AP poll released on Monday. The Jays remain number nine in the coaches poll.

CU is also up to 7th in the latest RPI. Greg McDermott's team will try to move to 13-0 Wednesday at home against Seton Hall. Tipoff from the CenturyLink Center is set for 7 p.m. on FS2.

Associated Press Top 25

December 26, 2016

Rk School W-L Points LW

1 Villanova (56) 12-0 1614 1

2 UCLA (3) 13-0 1518 2

3 Kansas 11-1 1461 3

4 Baylor (6) 12-0 1458 4

5 Duke 12-1 1375 5

6 Louisville 11-1 1260 10

7 Gonzaga 12-0 1222 7

8 Kentucky 10-2 1171 8

9 North Carolina 11-2 1113 8

10 Creighton 12-0 1049 9

11 West Virginia 11-1 933 11

12 Virginia 10-1 892 12

13 Butler 11-1 837 13

14 Wisconsin 11-2 772 14

15 Purdue 11-2 745 15

16 Indiana 10-2 709 16

17 Xavier 10-2 546 17

18 Arizona 11-2 512 18

19 Saint Mary’s 10-1 407 19

20 Florida State 12-1 326 21

21 Oregon 11-2 321 20

22 USC 13-0 248 23

23 Cincinnati 10-2 207 24

24 Notre Dame 10-2 204 25

25 Florida 9-3 76 NR

Others receiving votes: Maryland 40, Virginia Tech 37, Seton Hall 18, Clemson 12, Minnesota 8, Miami (Fla.) 8, Oklahoma State 7, Northwestern 5, South Carolina 4, UNC Wilmington 3, Arkansas 3, Iowa State 2.



USA Today Top 25 Coaches Poll

December 26, 2016

Rk School W-L Points LW

1 Villanova (27) 12-0 771 1

2 UCLA (2) 13-0 736 2

3 Kansas (1) 11-1 695 3

4 Baylor 12-0 656 6

5 Duke (1) 12-1 641 4

6 Gonzaga 12-0 600 7

7 Louisville 11-1 560 11

8 Kentucky 10-2 537 5

9 Creighton 12-0 531 9

10 North Carolina 11-2 522 8

11 Virginia 10-1 454 10

12 West Virginia 11-1 438 12

13 Butler 11-1 397 13

14 Wisconsin 11-2 347 14

15 Purdue 11-2 331 15

16 Indiana 10-2 285 16

17 Xavier 10-2 277 17

18 Arizona 11-2 232 18

19 Saint Mary’s 10-1 214 19

20 Florida State 12-1 161 22

21 Oregon 11-2 148 21

22 USC 13-0 136 25

23 Cincinnati 10-2 93 23

24 Notre Dame 10-2 92 24

25 South Carolina 9-2 57 20

Others receiving votes: Florida 37; Maryland 33; Arkansas 27; Oklahoma State 17; Miami (Fla.) 13; California 7; Minnesota 7; TCU 7; Seton Hall 4; Virginia Tech 4; Nevada 3; Colorado 2; Middle Tennessee 1; New Mexico State 1; UNC Wilmington 1.