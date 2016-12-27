Jays Drop A Spot In AP Poll

Adam Krueger
4:58 PM, Dec 26, 2016
7:10 PM, Dec 26, 2016

Despite still being undefeated, the Creighton men's basketball team dropped a spot to 10th in the latest AP poll released on Monday. The Jays remain number nine in the coaches poll. 

CU is also up to 7th in the latest RPI. Greg McDermott's team will try to move to 13-0 Wednesday at home against Seton Hall. Tipoff from the CenturyLink Center is set for 7 p.m. on FS2. 

Associated Press Top 25
December 26, 2016
Rk    School    W-L    Points    LW
1     Villanova (56)    12-0    1614    1
2    UCLA (3)    13-0    1518    2
3    Kansas    11-1    1461    3
4    Baylor (6)    12-0    1458    4
5    Duke    12-1    1375    5
6    Louisville    11-1    1260    10
7    Gonzaga    12-0    1222    7
8    Kentucky    10-2    1171    8
9    North Carolina    11-2    1113    8
10    Creighton    12-0    1049    9
11    West Virginia    11-1    933    11
12    Virginia    10-1    892    12
13    Butler    11-1    837    13
14    Wisconsin    11-2    772    14
15    Purdue    11-2    745    15
16    Indiana    10-2    709    16
17    Xavier    10-2    546    17
18    Arizona    11-2    512    18
19    Saint Mary’s    10-1    407    19
20    Florida State    12-1    326    21
21    Oregon    11-2    321    20
22    USC    13-0    248    23
23    Cincinnati    10-2    207    24
24    Notre Dame    10-2    204    25
25    Florida    9-3    76    NR
Others receiving votes: Maryland 40, Virginia Tech 37, Seton Hall 18, Clemson 12, Minnesota 8, Miami (Fla.) 8, Oklahoma State 7, Northwestern 5, South Carolina 4, UNC Wilmington 3, Arkansas 3, Iowa State 2.

USA Today Top 25 Coaches Poll
December 26, 2016
Rk    School    W-L    Points    LW
1     Villanova (27)    12-0    771    1
2    UCLA (2)    13-0    736    2
3    Kansas (1)    11-1    695    3
4    Baylor    12-0    656    6
5    Duke (1)    12-1    641    4
6    Gonzaga    12-0    600    7
7    Louisville    11-1    560    11
8    Kentucky    10-2    537    5
9    Creighton    12-0    531    9
10    North Carolina    11-2    522    8
11    Virginia    10-1    454    10
12    West Virginia    11-1    438    12
13    Butler    11-1    397    13
14    Wisconsin    11-2    347    14
15    Purdue    11-2    331    15
16    Indiana    10-2    285    16
17    Xavier    10-2    277    17
18    Arizona    11-2    232    18
19    Saint Mary’s    10-1    214    19
20    Florida State    12-1    161    22
21    Oregon    11-2    148    21
22    USC    13-0    136    25
23    Cincinnati    10-2    93    23
24    Notre Dame    10-2    92    24
25    South Carolina    9-2    57    20
Others receiving votes: Florida 37; Maryland 33; Arkansas 27; Oklahoma State 17; Miami (Fla.) 13; California 7; Minnesota 7; TCU 7; Seton Hall 4; Virginia Tech 4; Nevada 3; Colorado 2; Middle Tennessee 1; New Mexico State 1; UNC Wilmington 1.

 

