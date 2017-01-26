Georgetown's defense stymies No. 16 Creighton for 71-51 win

WASHINGTON (AP) - - L.J. Peak scored 20 points and Georgetown held No. 16 Creighton to its lowest scoring game of the season in a 71-51 victory Wednesday night.

The Hoyas (11-10, 2-6 Big East) held the Bluejays to 1 for 18 from 3-point range and 34.5 percent shooting overall. Creighton (18-3, 5-3) entered the game second in the country at 52.8 percent.

The Bluejays lost their second straight game since point guard Maurice Watson Jr. suffered a season-ending knee injury in a victory over Xavier on Jan. 16.

Justin Patton scored 20 points for Creighton.

Rodney Pryor scored 18 points and Jessie Govan had 15 for the Hoyas, who led by as many as 22 points in the second half and outrebounded the Bluejays 47-36. The margin didn't dip below 14 points over the final 15:32.

Pryor scored 15 points in the first half as Georgetown led 39-27.