For the 2nd time this season, Creighton's Marcus Foster was named BIG EAST Player of the Week. Foster scored a season-high 29 points in the Jays' 96-85 win ar Arizona State last week. 17 of those points came after halftime.

Foster & the 10th ranked Bluejays will try to stay undefeated Wednesday night at home when conference play starts against Seton Hall. Tipoff from CenturyLink Center is set for 7 p.m. & can be seen on FS2.