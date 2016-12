The Creighton men's basketball team improved to 12-0 for the first time since 2003-2004 with a 96-85 win at Arizona State Tuesday night.

The 9th ranked Bluejays were led by Marcus Foster, who scored a season-high 29 points.

CU trailed 9-0 early on but then rallied eventually pulling away in the 2nd half.

Creighton now begins BIG EAST play Wednesday December 28th at home against Seton Hall.