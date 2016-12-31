CU Ready for Showdown Versus Villanova

It's a battle of unbeatens Saturday afternoon at CenturyLink Center, when No.10 Creighton hosts No.1 Villanova, the defending national champions. The two schools have both started a perfect 13-0 this season, and are two of the remaining five undefeated teams left in college basketball.

For the first time since 1947, Creighton will host a defending national champion. Villanova has nation's longest winning streak at 19 games, which dates back to last March on its run to the national title.

The game tips at noon on Saturday and is being televised on Fox Sports 1.