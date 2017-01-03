CU Men's Basketball Team Stays 10th Despite Loss

Adam Krueger
6:18 PM, Jan 2, 2017
5 hours ago

CU Trying To Move Past Villanova Loss

KMTV

Despite losing for the first time this season, the Creighton men's basketball team stayed at number 10 in the latest AP Poll released on Monday. 

The Jays dropped a spot in the coaches poll from 9th to 10th. 

CU is coming off a 80-70 defeat to top-ranked Villanova on Saturday in Omaha. 

Greg McDermott's team is back in action Wednesday at St. John's. The contest tips off at 7:45 p.m. & can be seen on FS1.

 

Associated Press Top 25
January 2, 2017
Rk    School    W-L    Points    LW
1    Villanova (59)    14-0    1,619    1
2    Baylor (6)    13-0    1,532    4
3    Kansas    12-1    1,503    3
4    UCLA    14-1    1,406    2
5    Gonzaga    14-0    1,357    7
6    Kentucky    11-2    1,280    8
7    West Virginia    12-1    1,179    11
8    Duke    12-2    1,090    5
9    Louisville    12-2    1,063    6
10    Creighton    13-1    1,015    10
11    Virginia    11-2    954    12
12    Florida State    14-1    902    20
13    Wisconsin    12-2    865    14
14    North Carolina    12-3    785    9
15    Oregon    13-2    771    21
16    Xavier    12-2    634    17
17    Arizona    13-2    613    18
18    Butler    12-2    477    13
19    Saint Mary's (Calif.)    12-1    416    19
20    Purdue    12-3    405    15
21    Virginia Tech    12-1    293    NR
22    Cincinnati    12-2    258    23
23    Notre Dame    12-2    250    24
24    Florida    10-3    193    25
25    Southern California    14-1    74    22
Others receiving votes: Minnesota 56, Clemson 23, Miami 16, Maryland 6, Kansas State 5, Seton Hall 3, Iowa State 3, Northwestern 2, VCU 2, UNCW 1.


USA Today Top 25 Coaches Poll
January 2, 2017
Rk    School    W-L    Points    LW
1     Villanova (30)    14-0    774    1
2    Kansas (1)    12-1    723    3
3    Baylor    13-0    718    4
4    Gonzaga    14-0    666    6
5    UCLA    14-1    655    2
6    Kentucky    11-2    600    8
7    West Virginia    12-1    555    12
8    Duke    12-2    510    5
9    Louisville    12-2    493    7
10    Creighton    13-1    453    9
11    Wisconsin    12-2    439    14
12    Virginia    11-2    397    11
13    Florida State    14-1    383    20
14    Oregon    13-2    348    21
15    Xavier    12-2    347    17
16    North Carolina    12-3    342    10
17    Arizona    13-2    321    18
18    Butler    12-2    250    13
19    Saint Mary's    12-1    241    19
20    Purdue    12-3    190    15
21    Notre Dame    12-2    150    24
22    Cincinnati    12-2    144    23
23    Virginia Tech    12-1    88    NR
24    Florida    10-3    80    NR
25    Indiana    10-4    77    16
Others receiving votes: Southern California 49, South Carolina 23, Miami (Fla.) 19, Minnesota 9, California 7, Kansas State 7, Clemson 4, New Mexico State 4, UNC Wilmington 4, Maryland 2, Nebraska 1, Oklahoma State 1, Seton Hall 1.

