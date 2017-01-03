CU Men's Basketball Team Stays 10th Despite Loss

Despite losing for the first time this season, the Creighton men's basketball team stayed at number 10 in the latest AP Poll released on Monday.

The Jays dropped a spot in the coaches poll from 9th to 10th.

CU is coming off a 80-70 defeat to top-ranked Villanova on Saturday in Omaha.

Greg McDermott's team is back in action Wednesday at St. John's. The contest tips off at 7:45 p.m. & can be seen on FS1.

Associated Press Top 25

January 2, 2017

Rk School W-L Points LW

1 Villanova (59) 14-0 1,619 1

2 Baylor (6) 13-0 1,532 4

3 Kansas 12-1 1,503 3

4 UCLA 14-1 1,406 2

5 Gonzaga 14-0 1,357 7

6 Kentucky 11-2 1,280 8

7 West Virginia 12-1 1,179 11

8 Duke 12-2 1,090 5

9 Louisville 12-2 1,063 6

10 Creighton 13-1 1,015 10

11 Virginia 11-2 954 12

12 Florida State 14-1 902 20

13 Wisconsin 12-2 865 14

14 North Carolina 12-3 785 9

15 Oregon 13-2 771 21

16 Xavier 12-2 634 17

17 Arizona 13-2 613 18

18 Butler 12-2 477 13

19 Saint Mary's (Calif.) 12-1 416 19

20 Purdue 12-3 405 15

21 Virginia Tech 12-1 293 NR

22 Cincinnati 12-2 258 23

23 Notre Dame 12-2 250 24

24 Florida 10-3 193 25

25 Southern California 14-1 74 22

Others receiving votes: Minnesota 56, Clemson 23, Miami 16, Maryland 6, Kansas State 5, Seton Hall 3, Iowa State 3, Northwestern 2, VCU 2, UNCW 1.





USA Today Top 25 Coaches Poll

January 2, 2017

Rk School W-L Points LW

1 Villanova (30) 14-0 774 1

2 Kansas (1) 12-1 723 3

3 Baylor 13-0 718 4

4 Gonzaga 14-0 666 6

5 UCLA 14-1 655 2

6 Kentucky 11-2 600 8

7 West Virginia 12-1 555 12

8 Duke 12-2 510 5

9 Louisville 12-2 493 7

10 Creighton 13-1 453 9

11 Wisconsin 12-2 439 14

12 Virginia 11-2 397 11

13 Florida State 14-1 383 20

14 Oregon 13-2 348 21

15 Xavier 12-2 347 17

16 North Carolina 12-3 342 10

17 Arizona 13-2 321 18

18 Butler 12-2 250 13

19 Saint Mary's 12-1 241 19

20 Purdue 12-3 190 15

21 Notre Dame 12-2 150 24

22 Cincinnati 12-2 144 23

23 Virginia Tech 12-1 88 NR

24 Florida 10-3 80 NR

25 Indiana 10-4 77 16

Others receiving votes: Southern California 49, South Carolina 23, Miami (Fla.) 19, Minnesota 9, California 7, Kansas State 7, Clemson 4, New Mexico State 4, UNC Wilmington 4, Maryland 2, Nebraska 1, Oklahoma State 1, Seton Hall 1.

