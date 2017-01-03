CU Men's Basketball Team Stays 10th Despite Loss
Despite losing for the first time this season, the Creighton men's basketball team stayed at number 10 in the latest AP Poll released on Monday.
The Jays dropped a spot in the coaches poll from 9th to 10th.
CU is coming off a 80-70 defeat to top-ranked Villanova on Saturday in Omaha.
Greg McDermott's team is back in action Wednesday at St. John's. The contest tips off at 7:45 p.m. & can be seen on FS1.
Associated Press Top 25
January 2, 2017
Rk School W-L Points LW
1 Villanova (59) 14-0 1,619 1
2 Baylor (6) 13-0 1,532 4
3 Kansas 12-1 1,503 3
4 UCLA 14-1 1,406 2
5 Gonzaga 14-0 1,357 7
6 Kentucky 11-2 1,280 8
7 West Virginia 12-1 1,179 11
8 Duke 12-2 1,090 5
9 Louisville 12-2 1,063 6
10 Creighton 13-1 1,015 10
11 Virginia 11-2 954 12
12 Florida State 14-1 902 20
13 Wisconsin 12-2 865 14
14 North Carolina 12-3 785 9
15 Oregon 13-2 771 21
16 Xavier 12-2 634 17
17 Arizona 13-2 613 18
18 Butler 12-2 477 13
19 Saint Mary's (Calif.) 12-1 416 19
20 Purdue 12-3 405 15
21 Virginia Tech 12-1 293 NR
22 Cincinnati 12-2 258 23
23 Notre Dame 12-2 250 24
24 Florida 10-3 193 25
25 Southern California 14-1 74 22
Others receiving votes: Minnesota 56, Clemson 23, Miami 16, Maryland 6, Kansas State 5, Seton Hall 3, Iowa State 3, Northwestern 2, VCU 2, UNCW 1.
USA Today Top 25 Coaches Poll
January 2, 2017
Rk School W-L Points LW
1 Villanova (30) 14-0 774 1
2 Kansas (1) 12-1 723 3
3 Baylor 13-0 718 4
4 Gonzaga 14-0 666 6
5 UCLA 14-1 655 2
6 Kentucky 11-2 600 8
7 West Virginia 12-1 555 12
8 Duke 12-2 510 5
9 Louisville 12-2 493 7
10 Creighton 13-1 453 9
11 Wisconsin 12-2 439 14
12 Virginia 11-2 397 11
13 Florida State 14-1 383 20
14 Oregon 13-2 348 21
15 Xavier 12-2 347 17
16 North Carolina 12-3 342 10
17 Arizona 13-2 321 18
18 Butler 12-2 250 13
19 Saint Mary's 12-1 241 19
20 Purdue 12-3 190 15
21 Notre Dame 12-2 150 24
22 Cincinnati 12-2 144 23
23 Virginia Tech 12-1 88 NR
24 Florida 10-3 80 NR
25 Indiana 10-4 77 16
Others receiving votes: Southern California 49, South Carolina 23, Miami (Fla.) 19, Minnesota 9, California 7, Kansas State 7, Clemson 4, New Mexico State 4, UNC Wilmington 4, Maryland 2, Nebraska 1, Oklahoma State 1, Seton Hall 1.
