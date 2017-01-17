Creighton's Maurice Watson Jr. suffers torn ACL

Creighton's Maurice Watson Jr. announced on twitter that his college basketball career has come to an end due to a torn ACL.

Watson went down twice during Creighton's 72-67 win over Xavier Monday, January 16th. After the first incident Watson came back into the game, it was the second incident that took Watson out of the game. Watson was carried off the court by his teammates and according to Fox 19's Joe Danneman, Watson told Head Coach Greg McDermott that he had heard it pop.

Watson is the nation's 2016-17 leader with 162 overall assists and 8.5 assists per game. He also leads the nation's active players with 801 career assists.

"I'm going to fight to get back," said Watson. "And my teammates need to keep fighting through the year. The fact that these guys battled through yesterday game gives me confidence and security that they'll be able to go on and do great things. I intend to finish my college career and have a great impact, even if it's not on the court."

No. 7 Creighton hosts Marquette Saturday, January 21st at 1:30 p.m.

It's been a fun ride. really devastated but it's about the get back & my chase to my dreams and back on the court starts now! #jays pic.twitter.com/TssBFgyUmT — Maurice Watson Jr. (@mauricewatsonjr) January 17, 2017