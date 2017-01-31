Creighton's Marcus Foster named one of 10 finalists for Jerry West Award

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Creighton's Marcus Foster is one of the 10 finalists for the 2017 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award.

A national committee comprised of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates in October, which has now been narrowed to 10.

Foster ranks third in the BIG EAST in scoring at 18.2 points per game. He has been a two-time BIG EAST Player of the Week and was named MVP of the Paradise Jam. Foster owns 400 points so far at Creighton after scoring 875 points in his first two years at Kansas State.

The winner of the 2017 Jerry West Award will be presented at the ESPN College Basketball Awards Show Friday, April 7th.

2017 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award Finalists

Jacob Evans Cincinnati Marcus Foster Creighton Luke Kennard Duke Jordan Mathews Gonzaga James Blackmon Jr. Indiana Peter Jok Iowa Devonte' Graham Kansas Malik Monk Kentucky Steve Vasturia Notre Dame Bryce Alford University of California, Los Angeles

*Players can play their way onto and off of the list at any point in the 2016-17 season*

