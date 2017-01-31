Creighton's Marcus Foster named one of 10 finalists for Jerry West Award

Grace Yowell
3:27 PM, Jan 31, 2017

OMAHA, NE - JANUARY 21: Marcus Foster #0 of the Creighton Bluejays reacts during their game against the Marquette Golden Eagles at CenturyLink Center on January 21, 2017 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Eric Francis/Getty Images)

Eric Francis
2017 Getty Images - Eric Francis

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Creighton's Marcus Foster is one of the 10 finalists for the 2017 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award. 

A national committee comprised of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates in October, which has now been narrowed to 10. 

Foster ranks third in the BIG EAST in scoring at 18.2 points per game. He has been a two-time BIG EAST Player of the Week and was named MVP of the Paradise Jam. Foster owns 400 points so far at Creighton after scoring 875 points in his first two years at Kansas State. 

The winner of the 2017 Jerry West Award will be presented at the ESPN College Basketball Awards Show Friday, April 7th. 

2017 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award Finalists

Jacob Evans

Cincinnati

Marcus Foster

Creighton

Luke Kennard

Duke

Jordan Mathews

Gonzaga

James Blackmon Jr.

Indiana

Peter Jok

Iowa

Devonte' Graham

Kansas

Malik Monk

Kentucky

Steve Vasturia

Notre Dame

Bryce Alford

University of California, Los Angeles

*Players can play their way onto and off of the list at any point in the 2016-17 season*

