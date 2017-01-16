Creighton reaches program-best ranking in AP Poll
The Creighton Bluejays have achieved their highest ranking in the AP Top 25 this week following wins over No. 12 Butler and Truman State last week. Creighton came in at No. 7 this week which marks the team's eighth straight week as a top-10 team.
Creighton is one of four teams from the BIG EAST conference ranked in the top 25. Villanova jumped back up to No. 1 after Baylor was beaten by West Virginia. Butler dropped one spot to No. 13 following the loss to Crieghton, and Xavier fell to No. 22.
Up next, Creighton faces off against Xavier this afternoon on the road, then returns home to face Marquette Saturday.
Here is the complete AP Top 25:
. Villanova (28 first-place votes)
2. Kansas (32)
3. UCLA (3)
4. Gonzaga (2)
5. Kentucky
6. Baylor
7. West Virginia
7. Creighton
9. North Carolina
10. Florida State
11. Oregon
12. Louisville
13. Butler
14. Arizona
15. Notre Dame
16. Virginia
17. Wisconsin
18. Duke
19. Florida
20. Cincinnati
21. Purdue
22. Xavier
23. Saint Mary’s (Cal)
24. South Carolina
25. Maryland