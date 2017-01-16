Creighton reaches program-best ranking in AP Poll

Tyler Martin
12:39 PM, Jan 16, 2017
2 hours ago

OMAHA, NEBRASKA-NOVEMBER 29: Maurice Watson Jr. #10 and Justin Patton #23 of the Creighton Bluejays chat between the action during their game against the Buffalo Bulls at the CenturyLink Center on November 29, 2016 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Eric Francis/Getty Images)

The Creighton Bluejays have achieved their highest ranking in the AP Top 25 this week following wins over No. 12 Butler and Truman State last week. Creighton came in at No. 7 this week which marks the team's eighth straight week as a top-10 team.

Creighton is one of four teams from the BIG EAST conference ranked in the top 25. Villanova jumped back up to No. 1 after Baylor was beaten by West Virginia. Butler dropped one spot to No. 13 following the loss to Crieghton, and Xavier fell to No. 22. 

Up next, Creighton faces off against Xavier this afternoon on the road, then returns home to face Marquette Saturday. 

Here is the complete AP Top 25: 

. Villanova (28 first-place votes)

2. Kansas (32)

3. UCLA (3)

4. Gonzaga (2)

5. Kentucky

6. Baylor

7. West Virginia

7. Creighton

9. North Carolina

10. Florida State

11. Oregon

12. Louisville

13. Butler

14. Arizona

15. Notre Dame

16. Virginia

17. Wisconsin

18. Duke

19. Florida

20. Cincinnati

21. Purdue

22. Xavier

23. Saint Mary’s (Cal)

24. South Carolina

25. Maryland

 

 

