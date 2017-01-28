Creighton raises money for cancer with annual "Pink Out" game

Creighton athletics is joining the fight against cancer by hosting its annual "Pink Out" game Saturday against Depaul. The pink out game is part of the NABC's "Coaches vs. Cancer" program nationwide.

The Bluejays will wear pink warm up shirts, shoes, and jerseys with pink trim, while the first 16,000 fans to enter the CenturyLink Center will receive a free pink t-shirt courtesy of CHI Health and Methodist Eastbrook Cancer Center.

Along with the pink-out themed game, Creighton auctioned off jerseys and other Bluejays memorabilia to raise money for the cause. This year, the pink out auction raised $26,300. Over the past six seasons, the auction has raised $157,564.68.

See just how much each auction item earned below:

#0 $1875 #1 $1700 #2 $3300

#4 $627 #5 $510 #10 $2408

#11 $760 #13 $1530 #14 $590

#15 $620 #21 $1525 #23 $3850

#24 $610 #31 $426.65 #32 $1054.99

#40 $850 Basketballs: $910, $590, $585, $660

McDermott’s Shoes: $1,025 McDermott’s Tie: $355