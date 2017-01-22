Creighton picks up second loss of the season against Marquette

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Katin Reinhardt scored 17 of his season-high 21 points in the first half, and Marquette picked up its first Big East road win with a 102-94 upset of No. 7 Creighton on Saturday.



Luke Fischer and Jajuan Johnson added 18 points apiece for the Golden Eagles (13-6, 3-3).



Marcus Foster scored 30 points to lead the Bluejays (18-2, 5-2), who were playing their first full game without star point guard Maurice Watson Jr., who tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee Monday against Xavier.



Davion Mintz, who shared minutes at point guard with Isaiah Zierden, finished with 17 points and eight assists for Creighton.



Marquette, playing its third straight road game against a top-15 opponent, shot 60 percent and led by as many as 19 points in the second half. The Bluejays cut it to 10 with under 3 minutes left but got no closer.