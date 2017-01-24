Creighton men's basketball looks to remain unbeaten on the road Wednesday

The Creighton men's basketball team looks to remain unbeaten on the road when it visits Georgetown Wednesday, Jan. 25th.

The Bluejays have won all five road games this season, a win at Georgetown will produce a six-game win streak on the road for the second time in more than 40 years.

No. 16 Creighton fell out of the top-10 in the AP Top 25 poll for the first time in eight weeks on Monday. The Bluejays dropped nine spots following a 102-94 loss to Marquette at home.

Creighton's Marcus Foster scored a season-high 30 points in Saturday's game against Marquette. He scored a career-high 34 points vs. No. 15 Texas during his freshman season at Kansas State in 2013-14.

The Bluejays are ranked 10th nationally averaging 87.1 points per game and second nationally shooting 52.8 percent from the field. Foster averages 18.7 points per game to lead the Bluejays. Creighton's Justin Patton averages 13.7 points per game while shooting 71.8 percent from the field, which ranks third nationally.

Georgetown averages 76.2 points per game and shooting 45.7 percent from the field. Hoyas' Rodney Pryor averages 18 points per game while LJ Peak averages 15.9 points per game.

The Hoyas hold a 5-3 all-time record against the Bluejays.

No. 16 Creighton (18-2, 5-2 BIG EAST) goes against Georgetown (10-10, 1-6 BIG EAST) Wednesday, Jan. 25th. Tipoff is set for 6:01 p.m. at Verizon Center in Washington, D.C.