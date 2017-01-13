Creighton men's basketball hosts Truman State Saturday

No. 8 Creighton hosts Division II Truman State Saturday for its final non-conference regular-season game of the season.

Creighton was required by BIG EAST officials to play a game on Saturday so that all teams in the league had less than a 48-hour turnaround before Monday's MLK Day BIG EAST Marathon. Creighton's head coach Greg McDermott contacted Truman State's coach Chris Foster, who played for McDermott at the University of Northern Iowa.

Creighton's 16-1 start ties the program's best mark ever after 17 games.

Bluejays' Marcus Foster averages 18.1 points per game while Maurice Watson Jr. follows with 13.6 points per game and 9 assists per game. Watson Jr. is the nation's active leader in career assists with 792, and his 9 assists per game and 153 total assists this year both lead in the country. Well known freshman Justin Patton averages 14 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. He's shooting 74.6 percent from the field ranking third nationally and has 43 dunks already.

No. 8 Creighton (16-1) takes on Truman State (12-4) Saturday, January 14th. Tipoff is set for 12 p.m. at CenturyLink Center Omaha