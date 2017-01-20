Creighton men's basketball hosts Marquette Saturday

The Creighton men's basketball team looks to continue the best start in program history on Saturday, January 21st. No. 7 Creighton (18-1) hosts Marquette (12-6) for a BIG EAST matchup.

Creighton set a program record after being ranked seventh in this week's Associated Press poll. The Bluejays recently took down No. 22 Xavier Monday, Jan. 16th. Creighton's Marcus Foster scored 15 points to lead the Bluejays to a 72-67 win. Foster leads the team in scoring averaging 18.1 points per game.

Creighton is ranked 12th nationally putting up 86.7 points per game and ranked second shooting 53.1 percent from the field.

Preseason All-BIG EAST selection, Maurice Watson Jr. tore the ACL in his left knee during Monday's game. Watson's injury was confirmed Tuesday, Jan. 17th. Watson is the nations 2016-17 leader with 162 overall assists and 8.5 assists per game. He also leads the nation's active players with 801 career assists.

“We are sorry to learn of the severity of Maurice’s injury, but are thankful for his contributions since joining the Bluejay program three years ago,” McDermott said. “Our team will regroup, and we have a lot of young men who are capable of stepping up to fill the void in Maurice’s absence. Maurice’s leadership role on our team will continue to be huge part of our success.”

“I’m going to fight to get back,” Watson said. “And my teammates need to keep fighting through the year. The fact that these guys battled through yesterday’s game gives me confidence and security that they’ll be able to go on and do great things. I intend to finish my college career and have a great impact, even if it’s not on the court.”

Marquette's Markus Howard leads five players averaging in double-figures with 12.9 points per game. Howard also leads the BIG EAST in three-point percentage at 51.9 percent. The Golden Eagles average 83.7 points per game and shoot 48.9 percent from the field.

No. 7 Creighton faces Marquette Saturday, Jan. 21st at CenturyLink Center. Tipoff is set for 1:30 p.m.