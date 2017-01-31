Creighton MBB drops in polls, still in AP Top 25

The Creighton men's basketball team has suffered another drop in the AP Top 25 poll after a 20-point loss at Georgetown earlier this week. The Jays come into week 13 ranked No. 22, six spots lower than last week.

The bright side for Creighton is the team just earned its first win since the loss of senior point guard Maurice Watson Jr. in an 83-66 victory over Depaul. Creighton will head out on the road for a top-25 battle with the No. 16 Butler Bulldogs Tuesday.

The Jays' second loss of the season was to Marquette, who went on to beat No. 1 Villanova. Georgetown went on to beat No. 11 Butler after handily beating Creighton.

Here is the complete AP Top 25 Poll:

1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. Kansas

4. Villanova

5. Arizona

6. Louisville

7. West Virginia

8. Kentucky

9. Virginia

10. Wisconsin

11. UCLA

12. North Carolina

13. Oregon

14. Cincinnati

15. Florida State

16. Butler

17. Maryland

18. St. Mary's

19. South Carolina

20. Notre Dame

21. Duke

22. Creighton

23. Purdue

24. Florida

25. Northwestern