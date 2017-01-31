Creighton MBB drops in polls, still in AP Top 25
The Creighton men's basketball team has suffered another drop in the AP Top 25 poll after a 20-point loss at Georgetown earlier this week. The Jays come into week 13 ranked No. 22, six spots lower than last week.
The bright side for Creighton is the team just earned its first win since the loss of senior point guard Maurice Watson Jr. in an 83-66 victory over Depaul. Creighton will head out on the road for a top-25 battle with the No. 16 Butler Bulldogs Tuesday.
The Jays' second loss of the season was to Marquette, who went on to beat No. 1 Villanova. Georgetown went on to beat No. 11 Butler after handily beating Creighton.
Here is the complete AP Top 25 Poll:
1. Gonzaga
2. Baylor
3. Kansas
4. Villanova
5. Arizona
6. Louisville
7. West Virginia
8. Kentucky
9. Virginia
10. Wisconsin
11. UCLA
12. North Carolina
13. Oregon
14. Cincinnati
15. Florida State
16. Butler
17. Maryland
18. St. Mary's
19. South Carolina
20. Notre Dame
21. Duke
22. Creighton
23. Purdue
24. Florida
25. Northwestern