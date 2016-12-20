Creighton looking to stay undefeated heading into BIG EAST play

The Creighton men's basketball team is looking to finish it's non-conference schedule undefeated against Arizona State after matching it's highest ranking in the AP Top 25 in school history.

Creighton is just one of six remaining undefeated Division I teams. With a win against Arizona State, Creighton would match it's best start since the team opened up the 2003-04 season 12-0.

Arizona State is 6-5 this season and is looking to rebound from an 81-70 home loss to New Mexico State, the Sun Devil's first home loss this season. Arizona State's best wins this season came against UNLV, San Diego State and Tulane, but the Sun Devils have also been blown out by Northern Iowa, Kentucky and Purdue.

The players to watch for Arizona State are guards Torian Graham and Shannon Evans II. Graham leads the team in points-per-game with 16.5, while Evans averages 16.1 points-per-game and 4.6 assists-per-game.

Through it's first 11 games, Creighton ranks first nationally in three-point field goal percentage with 44.2%, second in overall field goal percentage with 53.9%, and eighth nationally in points-per-game with 89.3.

Senior point guard Maurice Watson Jr. comes into the contest against the Sun Devils averaging 9.2 assits, the best in the nation. Creighton's Justin Patton is shooting 78.4% from the field, which ranks third nationally.

Tip-off is set for 8:05 p.m. and will be televised nationally on ESPN2. Creighton opens up conference play against Seton Hall Dec. 28.

