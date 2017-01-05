Creighton looking to get back on track against St. Johns

The Creighton Bluejays had one of the hottest starts in program history this season. The Bluejays opened up the season 13-0 before falling to the No. 1 team in the country, Villanova.

Now, Creighton will hit the road to take on conference opponent St. Johns in Queens, New York. St. John's (8-7 overall, 2-0 BIG EAST) has a couple of quality wins on the season, including one over No. 13 Butler and a 33-point victory over Syracuse.

Freshman Shamorie Ponds leads the charge for the Red Storm, averaging 17.7 points-per-game and 5.3 rebounds-per-game. Another freshman making an impact for St. John's is Marcus Lovett, who averages 16.6 ppg and 3.9 rpg. The Red Storm relies heavily on their ability to make three-pointers as they have made a league-high 149 from beyond the arc this season.

St. John's has won six of the seven meetings with the Jays in New York and holds a 7-6 edge in the all-time series against the Bluejays.

The Bluejays are putting up 88.4 points per game (ninth nationally) while shooting 53.7 percent from the field (second nationally) and 43.0 percent from three-point territory (second nationally).

The game between Creighton and St. John's is set for tonight at 7:30 p.m. and will be broadcasted live on Fox Sports 1.