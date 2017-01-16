Creighton guard Maurice Watson Jr. goes down with apparent knee injury

UPDATE (3:35 p.m.): According to Creighton Sports Information Director Rob Anderson, Greg McDermott told Fox Sports 1 that the ligaments in Watson's knee are solid. McDermott said it could be a meniscus, but the team will take a look at it when it returns to Omaha.

Greg McDermott tells @fs1 that Maurice Watson Jr. ligaments are solid. Possible meniscus but will take a look when we get back. — Rob Anderson (@_robanderson) January 16, 2017

Creighton guard Maurice Watson Jr. faced a scary moment in today's game against Xavier. Watson went down twice, holding his knee in the first half of this afternoon's game.

After the first incident, Watson came back into the game. The second incident seemed to be non-contact and Watson had to be carried off the court by his teammates. According to Fox 19's Joe Danneman, Watson told Head Coach Greg McDermott that he heard it pop.

Maurice Watson told Coach McDermott: "I'm done. I heard it pop." — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) January 16, 2017

Watson returned from the locker room in the second half, but wearing crutches.

Maurice Watson Jr. still in uniform but walking with crutches during 2nd half warmups. pic.twitter.com/9vocnDB8zr — Creighton Basketball (@BluejayMBB) January 16, 2017

Omaha Sports Insider will keep you updated as we know more information.