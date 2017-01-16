Creighton guard Maurice Watson Jr. goes down with apparent knee injury

Tyler Martin
2:20 PM, Jan 16, 2017
OMAHA, NEBRASKA-DECEMBER 28: Maurice Watson Jr. #10 of the Creighton Bluejays reacts after a foul call during their game against the Seton Hall Pirates at the CenturyLink Center on December 28, 2016 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Eric Francis/Getty Images)

UPDATE (3:35 p.m.): According to Creighton Sports Information Director Rob Anderson, Greg McDermott told Fox Sports 1 that the ligaments in Watson's knee are solid. McDermott said it could be a meniscus, but the team will take a look at it when it returns to Omaha.

 

 

Creighton guard Maurice Watson Jr. faced a scary moment in today's game against Xavier. Watson went down twice, holding his knee in the first half of this afternoon's game.

After the first incident, Watson came back into the game. The second incident seemed to be non-contact and Watson had to be carried off the court by his teammates. According to Fox 19's Joe Danneman, Watson told Head Coach Greg McDermott that he heard it pop.

 

Watson returned from the locker room in the second half, but wearing crutches.

Omaha Sports Insider will keep you updated as we know more information.

