Creighton gears up for BIG EAST opener against Seton Hall

The Bluejays men's basketball team is back in action tonight for the first time since the 96-85 win over Arizona State more than a week ago. Creighton will face its first BIG EAST opponent of the season when the Seton Hall Pirates come to the CenturyLink Center.

Creighton will try to remain one of the six remaining unbeaten teams in its matchup with Seton Hall. While the Bluejays have yet to lose a game, they slipped a spot in the AP Top 25 to No. 10. Should Creighton come away with the win tonight, the 13-0 start to the season would top the previous program-best 12-0 start.

Seton Hall is no slouch. The Pirates are off to a 10-2 start and return four starters from the 2016 BIG EAST Tournament Championship team.

Khadeen Carrington leads the way for Seton Hall, averaging 19.3 points-per-game and is shooting 50% from three-point range. Seton Hall big man Angel Delgado is currently the BIG EAST's leading rebounder, averaging 11.8 boards-per-game.

Seton Hall has beaten Creighton 10 out of the 14 times the two teams have met in program history, including two of the three times the two have played in Omaha.

The Bluejays will need all the help they can get from reigning BIG EAST Player of the Week Marcus Foster. Foster earned the player of the week honors after putting up a season-high 29 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals.

The matchup between Creighton and Seton Hall is set for 7 p.m. in Omaha at the CenturyLink Center. The game will be televised on FS2.

