Creighton freshman Justin Patton named BIG EAST Freshman of the Week

Creighton freshman Justin Patton was named BIG EAST Freshman of the Week this week for the third time this season. The award comes after Patton averaged 22.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.2 blocks in the Bluejays' wins at St. John's and Providence.

Patton started his week with 25 points, nine rebounds, a season-high four assists, a block and a steal while making 11 of his 15 shots on the road against St. John's. The freshman also recorded five dunks in that game.

At Providence, Patton tallied 20 points and grabbed six boards while matching his career-high in blocks with three. Patton made nine of his 13 field goals with three dunks. He had just one career game with 20 points or more before this weekend.

Creighton (15-1, 3-1 BIG EAST) hosts Butler (14-2, 3-1 BIG EAST) on Wednesday at 8 p.m. The game will be televised live on Fox Sports 1.