Creighton Falls To Top-Ranked Villanova

The 10th ranked Creighton men's basketball team suffered its first loss of the season on Saturday falling to top ranked Villanova in Omaha, 80-70.

CU is now 13-1 overall on the season and 1-1 in BIG EAST play, while the Wildcats improved to 14-0 and 2-0 in league play.

Marcus Foster scored a team-high 22 points for the Jays, while Villanova's Jalen Brunson had a game-high 27 points.

Justin Patton added 18 points and eight rebounds for Creighton. It was the third largest crowd in CU men's basketball history with 18.831 fans in attendance. Despite the loss, head coach Greg McDermott was still pleased with the crowd.

"That was an incredible college basketball environment," McDermott said.

Next up for the Bluejays is St. John's on the road Wednesday.