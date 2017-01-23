Creighton falls out of top ten following loss to Marquette

The Creighton men's basketball team fell out of the top-10 in the AP Top 25 poll for the first time in eight weeks following a 102-94 loss to Marquette at home. The Bluejays dropped nine spots from their spot at No. 7 to No. 16.

This week marks the 80th week that Creighton has been ranked in the AP Top 25 poll in the program's history. The Bluejays are one of four BIG EAST teams ranked in the top 25, with Villanova coming in at No. 1, Butler at No. 11, and Xavier at No. 24.

Here is the complete AP Top 25 poll:

Record Pts Prv

1. Villanova (35) 19-1 1591 1

2. Kansas (28) 18-1 1572 2

3. Gonzaga (2) 19-0 1471 4

4. Kentucky 17-2 1414 5

5. Baylor 18-1 1379 6

6. Florida State 18-2 1215 10

7. Arizona 18-2 1190 14

8. UCLA 19-2 1177 3

9. North Carolina 18-3 1171 9

10. Oregon 18-2 1035 11

11. Butler 17-3 914 13

12. Virginia 15-3 803 16

13. Louisville 16-4 796 12

14. Notre Dame 17-3 767 15

15. Wisconsin 16-3 746 17

16. Creighton 18-2 731 7

17. Duke 15-4 628 18

18. West Virginia 15-4 569 7

19. Cincinnati 17-2 478 20

20. Purdue 16-4 412 21

21. Saint Mary’s 17-2 290 23

22. Maryland 17-2 261 25

23. South Carolina 15-4 171 24

24. Xavier 14-5 146 22

25. Florida 14-5 47 19