Creighton downs Seton Hall for best start in program history

Maurice Watson had 21 points and 10 assists, four other Creighton players scored in double figures and the 10th-ranked Bluejays opened Big East play with an 89-75 victory over Seton Hall on Wednesday night.



Khyri Thomas and Justin Patton had 17 points apiece, Marcus Foster added 15 and Cole Huff had 13 for the Bluejays (13-0, 1-0), who are off to their best start since the 1942-43 team opened 16-0. They will meet top-ranked Villanova in Omaha on Saturday in a matchup of unbeatens.



Khadeen Carrington led the Pirates (10-3, 0-1) with 27 points and Desi Rodriguez, who came into the game 6 of 29 from 3-point range, made a career-high five 3s while scoring 24 points.



Creighton had lost the last two meetings with Seton Hall at CenturyLink Center, and the Bluejays also lost to the Pirates in the Big East Tournament quarterfinals last March.



The Pirates lost for the first time in five games against Top 25 opponents.