Creighton basketball has jumped up two spots in the AP Top 25 to No. 8, the highest ranking in program history. This marks the seventh straight week the team has been ranked in the top 10.

The Bluejays rise in the polls comes after an 85-72 win at St. John's and a 78-64 win at Providence last week. Creighton never trailed in either road game.

Creighton is one of four Big East teams ranked in the top 25, and one of two teams ranked in the top 10. Villanova dropped to No. 3 following a loss to No. 12 Butler. Xavier climbed up one spot to No. 15 this week.

Creighton has two home games this week, starting off with Butler Wednesday at 8 p.m. and finishing with Truman State Saturday at noon.

Here is the complete AP Top 25 poll for the week of Jan. 9th:

1. Baylor (55 first-place votes), 15-0, 1608, 2

2. Kansas (8), 14-1, 1517, 3

3. Villanova (1), 15-1, 1499, 1

4. UCLA (1), 16-1, 1433, 4

5. Gonzaga, 15-0, 1366, 5

6. Kentucky, 13-2, 1327, 6

7. Duke, 14-2, 1173, 8

8. Creighton, 15-1, 1111, 10

9. Florida State, 15-1, 1071, 12

10. West Virginia, 13-2, 972, 7

11. North Carolina, 14-3, 902, 14

12. Butler, 14-2, 880, 18

13. Oregon, 15-2, 869, 15

14. Louisville, 13-3, 744, 9

15. Xavier, 13-2, 651, 16