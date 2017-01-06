Creighton baseball releases 2017 schedule

The 2017 Creighton baseball schedule, featuring 31 home games, has been released to the public today. Not only will the Bluejays host 31 contests at TD Ameritrade Park, but also the BIG EAST Conference Tournament May 25-28.

The Bluejays open up the season with a lengthy road trip of 11 games, mostly due to winter weather experienced in the Omaha-metro area. Creighton's conference schedule begins at home April 7-9 at home against St. John's.

Creighton's first home matchup is slated for March 10 as the Bluejays begin a three-game homestand with Cal State Bakersfield through March 12.

One of the more anticipated series of the season begins April 4 in Haymarket Park as the Bluejays take on Nebraska. Following the April 4 battle in Lincoln, the series returns to TD Ameritrade Park April 18 and May 10.

Here's the full schedule for the 2017 season:

Feb. 17: at UAB, 4 p.m.

Feb. 18: at UAB, 1 p.m.

Feb. 19: at UAB, 1 p.m.

Santa Clara Tournament, Santa Clara, Calif.

Feb. 24: Santa Clara, 8 p.m.

Feb. 25: Michigan, 3 p.m.

Feb. 26: Saint Louis, 1 p.m.

March 3: at Abilene Christian, 6 p.m.

March 4: at Abilene Christian, 2 p.m.

March 5: at Abilene Christian, 1 p.m.

March 7: at Air Force, 3 p.m.

March 8: at Air Force, 3 p.m.

March 10: vs. Cal State Bakersfield, 6:30 p.m.

March 11: vs. Cal State Bakersfield, 2 p.m.

March 12: vs. Cal State Bakersfield, 1 p.m.

March 14: at Kansas State, 6:30 p.m.

March 17: vs. Utah Valley, 6:30 p.m.

March 18: vs. Utah Valley (DH), 1 p.m.

March 19: vs. Utah Valley, 1 p.m.

March 22: at Kansas, 3 p.m.

March 26: vs. UC Davis, 1 p.m.

March 27: vs. UC Davis, 6:30 p.m.

March 28: vs. UC Davis, TBA

March 29: vs. Air Force, 6:30 p.m.

March 31: vs. Winthrop, 6:30 p.m.

April 1: vs. Winthrop, 2 p.m.

April 2: vs. Winthrop, noon

April 4: at Nebraska, 6:35 p.m.

April 7: vs. St. John’s, 6:30 p.m.

April 8: vs. St. John’s, 6:30 p.m.

April 9: vs. St. John’s, noon

April 11: vs. South Dakota State, 6:30 p.m.

April 13: at Georgetown, 2 p.m.

April 14: at Georgetown, 3 p.m.