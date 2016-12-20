Creighton baseball ranked third in BIG EAST Preseason Poll

The Creighton baseball team was picked to finish third in the BIG EAST by the conference coaches. Along with the third place ranking Creighton's pitcher Rollie Lacy was selected to the All-BIG EAST Preseason team.

The Bluejays return other key members of the pitching staff including Jeff Albrecht, Keith Rogalla, David Gerber and Ethan DeCaster. Creighton returns just one starter from the batting order last season, catcher Michael Emodi.

The entire preseason team is listed below: