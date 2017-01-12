Rack Em' Up: Big Ten Basketball Power Rankings

Now that we have a national champion in football (Congrats Clemson), we can put our focus on the college basketball season. The Big Ten has sent mixed reviews so far but there is plenty of time for some teams to separate themselves from the pack and take on the look of a national contender. Here is my first look on how the conference stacks up.

1- Purdue (14-., 3-1)

This week: @ Iowa (Thurs)

- It was all about the front court last year when discussing the strength of the Boilermakers but now the back court has improved, making Purdue very dangerous. Caleb Swanigan has been a big reason for the optimism surrounding this year's squad.

2- Wisconsin (13-, 2-1)

This week: vs. Ohio State (Thurs)

- The Badgers continue to show everyone a glimpse on how truly good they can be but the consistency is still the main challenge. This could be the best team in the conference and potentially be a Final Four contender but Nigel Hayes needs to be more involved with the offense.

3- Minnesota (15-2, 3-1)

This week: @ Michigan State (Wed) @ Penn State (Sat)

- Is this team for real? Hard to ignore at this point. The Gophers have showed balanced scoring, in both the perimeter and in the paint. Lack of size could be a concern going forward.

4- Maryland (15-2, 3-1)

This week: @ Illinois (Sat)

- Youth continues to develop around Melo Trimble which makes the Terps a team that could be very dangerous come tournament time. Look for Anthony Cowan and Justin Jackson to continue their growth and impact for this team.

5- Michigan State (11-6, 3-1)

This week: vs. Minnesota (Wed) @ Ohio State (Sun)

- There is young talent on this team but with that, comes the inconsistencies that have shown up early for the Spartans. Having Miles Bridges back and playing a bigger role should allow for continued improvement in the weeks ahead.

6- Northwestern (13-4, 2-2)

This week: @ Rutgers (Thurs) vs. Iowa (Sun)

- The Wildcats continue to look like a team that will end Northwestern's NCAA tourney drought. Scottie Lindsey has been the glue while big contributions from Bryant McIntosh could prove to be the difference.

7- Nebraska (9-7, 3-1)

This week: @ Michigan (Sat)

- Huskers have surprisingly gone on the road and found ways to close out games against good competition. Tai Webster and Glynn Watson have led the way but the emergence of Jeriah Horne off the bench has added a much needed element to the Husker offense. Injuries are a major concern.

8- Indiana (11-6, 1-3)

This week: vs Rutgers (Sun)

- The Hoosiers were once thought to be the team to beat in the conference but this team looks far from that after another close loss to Maryland on Tuesday. Indiana has played a tough schedule but has found challenges in establishing tempo. When their offense is in rhythm, this might be the team with the highest ceiling in the conference.

9- Iowa (10-7, 2-2)

This week: vs. Purdue (Tue)

- With so much youth on this Hawkeye team it's no wonder you have seen some terrific nights and some very poor showings. Peter Jok is an all-conference player but the development around him will be key for Iowa's post-season hopes.

10- Illinois (11-5, 1-2)

This week: vs. Michigan (Wed) vs. Maryland (Sat)

- Jobs are on the line this season for Illinois. This team is now getting healthy so the pressure will ramp up and this team's ability to handle a challenging schedule will be the biggest question.

11- Michigan (11-5, 1-2)

This week: @Illinois (Wed) vs. Nebraska (Sat)

- Michigan is interesting. Derrick Watson Jr. and D.J. Wilson are solid players but it just has yet to come together for the Wolverines. This could be a tricky team as conference play continues.

12- Penn State (10-7, 2-2)

This week: vs. Minnesota (Sat)

- A big win over Michigan State has pumped some life into the Nittany Lions. There isn't a superstar among the bunch but they are difficult team to play.

13- Ohio State (10-6, 0-3)

This week: @ Wisconsin (Thurs) vs. Michigan State (Sun)

- There is talent for Thad Mata but injuries and sloppy play have plagued this team early on.

14- Rutgers (11-6, 0-4)

This week: vs. Northwestern (Thurs) @ Indiana (Sun)

- Not a good team currently but this team seems to buy in to Steve Pikiell. Give it time.