Big Spring Job Fair 2017
Are you or a friend looking for a new job? Come to our Big Spring Job Fair on Tuesday, March 7th from 1-5 p.m. at the Ralston Arena, 7300 Q Street (72nd and Q). Your new career is waiting for you.
Here's a look at the employers who will be waiting to meet you.
Click on the logos to be taken to their websites.
AAA Life Insurance Company
Customer Service and Life Sales
Advance Services Inc.
Administrative, Clerical, Welding, Warehouse and more
Alorica
Customer Service Representatives, Payroll Specialists, Talent Acquisition Recruiting Assistants
Arrow Stage Lines
Drivers and Diesel Mechanics