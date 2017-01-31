Big Spring Job Fair 2017

Are you or a friend looking for a new job? Come to our Big Spring Job Fair on Tuesday, March 7th from 1-5 p.m. at the Ralston Arena, 7300 Q Street (72nd and Q). Your new career is waiting for you.

 

Here's a look at the employers who will be waiting to meet you.

Click on the logos to be taken to their websites.

 

AAA Life Insurance Company

Image result for aaa life insurance

Customer Service and Life Sales 

 

Advance Services Inc. 

Image result for advanced services

Administrative, Clerical, Welding, Warehouse and more

 

Alorica

 Image result for alorica  

Customer Service Representatives, Payroll Specialists, Talent Acquisition Recruiting Assistants

 

Arrow Stage Lines

Image result for arrow stage lines logo

Drivers and Diesel Mechanics 

