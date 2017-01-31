Big Spring Job Fair 2017

Are you or a friend looking for a new job? Come to our Big Spring Job Fair on Tuesday, March 7th from 1-5 p.m. at the Ralston Arena, 7300 Q Street (72nd and Q). Your new career is waiting for you.

Here's a look at the employers who will be waiting to meet you.

Click on the logos to be taken to their websites.

AAA Life Insurance Company

Customer Service and Life Sales

Advance Services Inc.

Administrative, Clerical, Welding, Warehouse and more

Alorica

Customer Service Representatives, Payroll Specialists, Talent Acquisition Recruiting Assistants

Arrow Stage Lines

Drivers and Diesel Mechanics