Many residents around the Omaha-metro area are facing power outages, especially in Douglas County. According to OPPD, 1,524 people are without power in the area.

Of the 1,524 customers without power, OPPD is reporting that 1,491 of them are in Douglas County. Johnson County is reporting 21 people without power, another 11 in Otoe County, and one person in Cass County also without power.

For more information on power outages in the area, visit the Omaha Public Power District website.

