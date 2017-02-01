Trendy Beauty: Face Masks

Whether on your friend's Instagram to the latest celebrity, one beauty splurge is spreading in popularity.

From goops to magnetic Ito sheets, the at home facial mask industry has grown by millions of dollars.

The sheet mask market is expected to reach U.S. $336.7 million by 2024, according to the report by Transparency Market Research, "Sheet Face Masks Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2016 - 2024." That number represents tremendous growth from 2015, when the market was valued at U.S. $160.4 million.

Dr. Joel Schlessinger, a board-certified dermatologist in Omaha gave us his recommendations when shopping for masks.

Schlessinger says ingredients make all the difference. Sulfur, for example, is great at drying out acne-prone skin. Hyaluronic acid is good for moisturizing dry skin.

Is there such a thing as over masking? Schlessinger says it depends on the ingredients. At a dermatologist or esthetician's office, the masks they offer will usually be more powerful or concentrated. An at home mask isn't as power, but shouldn't exceed more than two to three times a week.