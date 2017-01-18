Stories of holocaust survival through dance

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Carolyn Dorfman Dance Company based out of New York, in between performances at the Orpheum they are connecting with the community.

"There are many cultures in the room,” she said.

Napalese, Karin, Spanish, English.

This group knew only body language.

The Carolyn Dorfman dance company is in town performing

"It's called the legacy project dance of hope," she said.

A dramatic piece based from Dorfman's families’ stories of holocaust survival.

It is work i created from my eastern European Jewish roots

From the stage, to South Omaha.

The troupe visited the intercultural senior center bridging languages and generations by teaching them.

The dance followed a story about eating around a table. Instructors from the troupe, representing different ethnicities and backgrounds themselves, guided the lesson.

Through translation and movement. One group, made up of several groups from all over. Communicating and finding one commonality.