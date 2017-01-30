Stand up comics start show to talk about addiction

Omaha, Neb. (KMTV) - For many, drugs and alcohol addiction can lead to rehab, jail, or worse.

For Kurtis Matthews and Mark Lundholm, it lead them to the comedy stage. The two started the Addicts' Comedy Tour three years ago, sharing stories of surviving life's darkest moments.

Lundholm and Matthews created the show to share stories about life, love, jail and rehab. With over 50 years of stage experience and recovery between them, these seasoned performers are doing it through laughter.

They are currently on a national tour performing at the Funny Bone in Omaha January 30th and January 31st.