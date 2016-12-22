Seniors tour Omaha singing and dancing at local schools

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - A group of seniors are staying active and celebrating the holidays.

They've learned some holiday songs and dances and are taking the show on the road.

At St. Peter and Paul school, students entertain each other during an assembly.

But they're just the opening act.

“The children were being entertained by seniors. usually it would be the other way around where you'd have kids entertaining seniors, but to see that flip. That's the whole point,” DeAna Lara, the school’s program director said.

This group of seniors are all from Omaha.

They're part of the intercultural senior center.

After have been practicing for months.

“Started during the summertime I think it was, so we could get ready for Christmas,” Lara said.

The performance here today at St. Peter and Paul school is just one several ways that the intercultural senior center is trying to mix generations with their members

Teens from area schools also visit the members and have lunch with them.

The whole idea is giving someone the age of grandma or grandpa, a new spring in and if you ask Francisca Trujillo.

"I had gone to the doctor, and he said I was very depressed and I need to be around people, and I would like going to the center, so I did, and he was right,” she said.

That is plenty worth bringing on the applause.