Omaha Symphony teaches music through space theme

Clear
HI: 20°
LO: 9°
HI: 21°
LO: 8°
Upfront at 4's Lindsey Theis shows us more.
Preschool aged children get a space themed lesson at the Holland Center Wednesday morning.
A funeral was held Wednesday for the Omaha man who died after choking on a piece of meat at a New Year's Eve party.
A local church fights to stop liquor sales from happening across the street. A big decision is made in Lincoln on Wednesday.
Omaha Police officials issued a warrant for a suspect in a homicide that took place last November at 24th and Pratt Streets.
Omaha Police officials say a man was injured in a shooting which took place near Nebraska Furniture Mart early Wednesday morning.
2 dead, one injured in three separate shootings