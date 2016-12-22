Omaha girl progressing since part of brain removed

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - In a young girl's life, a lot can happen in a year, let alone two. Michaelyn Buck knows this better than most.

We first met this little girl two years ago.

When she was 10, doctors diagnosed buck with Rasmussen's Encephalitis.

It’s a gruesome neurological disease that affects about one in a million kids under 10.

The disease is characterized by frequent and severe seizures, loss of motor skills and speech and paralysis on one side of the body

This was Micahealyn in 2014. Wheelchair dependent.

She had to change schools twice but she never stopped smiling and that made others smile.

Her classmates rallied around her wishing her well.

In 2014, Michaelyn had surgery doctors removed the left part of her brain.

The goal was for the right part to take over, helping her move and speak once again.

Now, Micahelyn is walking, getting physical therapy and occupational therapy a few times a week.

She sings in her school choir and her speech grows every day.

She's said goodbye to her chair.

“She walked from the steps to the bus, and sat in the chair and looked at me like, I did it, and I was like yeah you did. We were all excited,” Michael Buck, Michaelyn’s father said.

But most of all, throughout all of this, Michaelyn Buck is still smiling.

It's that smile, that's inspired everyone.