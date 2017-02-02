Nebraska Girl Scouts sell cookies,giveaway a car

Omaha, Neb. (KMTV) - Omaha Girl Scouts are celebrating 100 years of selling cookies with a big s'mores roasting event in February.

Thursday, 150 scouts are expected to come out to help introduce the newest cookie flavor, Girl Scout S’mores, at Baxter Toyota La Vista.

They will also unveil a prize, which will be given to one lucky Nebraskan at the conclusion of this year’s sale. The prize is a “Cookie Car,” a 2017 Toyota RAV4, made possible by Baxter Toyota La Vista.

Girl Scout Cookies go on sale February 3. Cookie Booths open February 10. Cookies will be sold through March 5. Proceeds stay in the state to benefit the council and its members. Girls use their funds for many troop activities, including community service projects. The 2017 Girl Scout Cookie line-up: S’mores, Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties, Shortbread, Peanut Butter Sandwich, Thanks-a-Lot, Lemonades and gluten-free Trios.