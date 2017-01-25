Local group helping children adjust from parents to get ready for daycare, preschool

Local mother Stephanie Lewis was working on an issue many parents have with her son DJ.

“I wanted to take him to the nursery at church and he did want to stay there he would just cry and scream and get freaked out,” she said.

He even got a little overwhelmed when we showed up with our camera. Mom says this is something they're working on starting small.

With the help of DJ's friend Caden and Caden's mom, Nicole Synder also had some issues they were working on.

“He has ADHD so for him to sit still for more than 5 seconds is a big deal,” she added.

The idea behind this twosome is social play, partially socialization, the hour or so session is guided by an occupational therapist, and a speech language pathologist.

The pair work together tackling behaviors through playtime and activities, while also dipping that first toe into the pool of being around new people.

Pre-preschool, pre-daycare, if you will because usually in those settings.

"There’s a lot of kids so it can be very overwhelming, so we start at a smaller level between 2 to 4 kids, and that way we can work on their individual needs, and that way we can work on playing with peers and interacting,” said Emily Nielsen with Kidability

The social playgroup kind of mirrors what you would see for your kid in preschool, like changing from station to station, the whole idea is to get kids comfortable with those transitions they would expect come preschool.

As for these two little ones, 4 year old Kayden is sitting still for much longer times. The behavior he's learned through social play with these hula-hoops, teaching them personal space.

But mom says she's also noticed another growth in him, empathy.

“He’s really improved in the way he talks about how he feels about things and the way other people feel, noticing other peoples emotions and to communicate that which is great,” she said.

And as for 3 year old DJ, the shy boy who would get overwhelmed with new people at church?

“He finally started playing with the other kids, so I can take him to the nursery and he's ok with playing with the other kids, and that is actually really nice,” said Lewis.

Proving that sometimes before a big push you need a little play.