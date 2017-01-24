Local company gets ready for a salsa Super Bowl rush

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) - Some like it hot, some like it spicy and then there's the guy who started volcanic peppers in Bellevue.

For brothers Tim and Scott Bader it's game time.

The two aren't sweating the small stuff.

That's because Tim’s small business-volcanic peppers is scoring touchdowns with those whole have a special place in their hearts for the spicy.

That's how this whole thing started for Tim.

“As a teenager I never could find anything spicy enough, but then i got introduced to gardening and developed a salsa recipe,” Bader said.

That salsa is not only sold just here, but also in grocery stores across the region.

While they boast things that are super-hot and filled with ingredients like these-Carolina reaper peppers, the hottest thing out there.

Tim said they even the mild folks' flavors of choice.

“Initially we focused on the real hot stuff but we recognized if we wanted to reach a wider audience we had to do some milder offerings,” he said.

Now Bader’s got some help with reaching ever more salsa and sauce lovers.

Volcanic peppers received a nearly 50 thousand dollars ($49,996) grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The grant was part of $1.4 million distributed by the USDA to 17 businesses throughout Nebraska. volcanic peppers- the only recipient in Sarpy County.

The money pays to help with processing and marketing the company's hot sauces.

So you can bet that the only thing mild around here any time soon will be some of the merchandise.