Lego lovers, get ready. The Omaha Children's Museum is holding a Winter Block Party.

Visitors can build, stack, and create cities in this new special exhibit. The museum says building and self-directed play helps children work on math skills, critical thinking and problem solving skills.

Lindsey Theis is checking out the exhibit and will have a full look in today's Upfront at 4.

Omaha, Neb. (KMTV) -