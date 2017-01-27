Hyvee Selling Ugly Produce

Hy-Vee is battling food waste and giving ugly food some love. The regional chain began offering so-called “ugly” produce in nearly all of its 242 grocery stores this month.

“Ugly” produce is cosmetically challenged fruits and vegetables that would traditionally go unsold due to the industry’s size and shape standards. However, a movement to make this imperfect produce culturally acceptable to purchase and available to consumers has been gaining popularity overseas in Europe and now in the United States.

