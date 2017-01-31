Have you been bread crumbed?

Omaha, Neb. (KMTV) - From texting to online sites, the dating world these days for singles is diverse to say the least. But those tech tools have also lead to a flakiness dubbed "bread crumbing" by a write for the New York Times.

"Bread crumbing has been around for a long time, now there is just a name to it," says Courtney Quinlan of Omaha Love, a matchmaking service.

Here's how it works, as explained by popular culture websites like Urban Dictionary and PopSugar. Bread crumbing or breadcrumbing (depending on your spell check preferences) is the act of sporadically sending communication messages (text, email, IM) to a person in an effort to keep up the hope a relationship or date may occur in the future, despite any intention of following through.

What does it mean? How can you or your single friend avoid it? Lindsey Theis talks bread crumbing (with a grain of salt) today on Upfront at 4.