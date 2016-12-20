Ethnic trees on display at Durham

Clear
HI: 41°
LO: 32°
HI: 38°
LO: 27°
HI: 39°
LO: 21°
Upfront at 4 Reporter Lindsey Theis takes a look inside.
Omaha, Neb. (KMTV) - Every year, the Durham Museum displays ethnic Christmas trees that highlight cultures around the world. Lindsey Theis has a look at the new addition this year.
Our content partners at Omaha World-Herald have obtained the Fire Marshall's report into the explosion and fire that destroyed popular…
The norovirus, also referred to as the 'winter vomiting disease' for its seasonal uptick in colder months, is in the upswing in Omaha…
You can also download the FREE KMTV Action 3 News app ( Apple | Android ) for weather resources, including Interactive…