Developmentally disabled kids write, stage play

At the Monroe Meyer Institute in Omaha, children with developmental disabilities have written and rehearsed a play. They will perform to an audience Friday night.

Why Arts, an Omaha nonprofit is helping with the show.

"I'm really not performance based. I think the process is the most important part," said Courtney Stein with Why Arts. "So for me the victories of getting the kids that are shy and aren't sure to open up and blossom that's the awesome part."

