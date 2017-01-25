2017 Midlands International Auto Show preview

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Outside, the snow on Wednesday was a mess for cars.

But inside the century link as crews prepared for the 2017 Midland’s International Auto Show.

Hidden heroes made the mess disappear.

This marks the 24th annual year for the show which boasts itself as a great place if you're thinking of buying a ride but don't want to be pressured.

“It gives you a chance to touch feel and compare just in a matter of steps without having to drive around town,” said Steve Hinchcliff, president of H&H Automotive.

“An unusual thing about Nebraska it is against the law to sell and be in a selling mode at these auto shows.”

Steve Hinchcliff is president of H&H Automotive, showing 8 brands at this year's show.

Something Steve and many behind the scenes are excited for is the Chevy bolt. A fully electric chargeable car.

“The whole concept of these is having a battery that is light enough but powerful enough. Then of course we have to manage the heat so this car actually has an air conditioning system that keeps the batteries cool,” he said.

From a glimpse into the future to highlighting the past.

Another favorite-classic and collectible cars including a 1937 Ford.

So whether you are dreaming or driving...there's plenty to cruise around this weekend.

The auto show starts at 11:00am Thursday at the CenturyLink Center and goes through the weekend.

Admission will cost you between $7-9, and you can get a dollar off coupon for admission at any area car dealers.

