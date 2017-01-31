Clear
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 23: U.S. President Donald Trump (C) delivers opening remarks during a meeting with business leaders in the Roosevelt Room at the White House January 23, 2017 in Washington, DC. Business leaders included Elon Musk of SpaceX, Mark Sutton of International Paper, Andrew Liveris of Dow Chemical, Mario Longhi of US Steel, Marillyn Hewson of Lockheed Martin, Wendell Weeks of Corning, Alex Gorsky of Johnson & Johnson, Michael Dell of Dell Technologies and others. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
OMAHA, Neb., (KMTV) - President Donald Trump has fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates after she refused to defend his immigration order.
The White House released a statement saying Yates "has betrayed the Department of Justice by refusing to enforce a legal order designed to protect the citizens of the United States."
Dana Boente, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, has been named new acting attorney general.