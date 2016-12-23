BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) - It’s a random act of kindness that will put a smile on your face, Christmas trees with decorations on them all across town.

They have shiny ornaments and glittering tinsel, it’s “Operation Random Christmas Tree.”

“It was just something kind of silly and fun to do, we thought we would sneak out and do one night and never thought we would be caught and never thought anyone would notice,” said Kris Nelson.

She started the tradition four years ago after her sister in St. Louis decorated random trees.

Nelson brought the tradition to Bellevue.

“It has kind of gotten carried away,” said Nelson.

She said she never expected the trend to become so popular after others have joined in on the fun.

“I saw last year how many people she made happy by doing it, and I just wanted to make sure that theywere all over so everyone could see them,” said Kelly Niemier, who decorated trees in Papillion.

A post in a Facebook group brought a lot of attention to the operation.

“I think it takes away from the hustle and bustle of the season, buying presents and doing this and doing that, just doing something else to spread holiday cheer,” said Nelson.

Nelson and Niemer decorated a tree off Capehart Rd., and added some red, white, and blue, to show some love to the airmen too.

“Something that is fun that makes people smile, something just very random,” said Nelson.

There are some rules to “Operation Random Christmas Tree,” you have to choose a tree on public property, and the decorations come down after January 1st.