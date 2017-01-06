KMTV
Weather
Traffic
All Sections
Weather
+
Weather Videos
Today's Forecast
Interactive Radar
7-day Forecast
Live Weather Cameras
Weather News
Closings
Alerts
Weather Alert Kids
Storm Shield
SnowCast
Traffic
Omaha Sports Insider
News
+
Local
Upfront at 4
National
Terrorism
Education
Politics
Weather News
Submit News Tips
Democracy 2016
The Morning Blend
+
Be on the show
Money
+
Shop Smart
Financial Fitness
Dont Waste Your Money
Business News
Entertainment
+
TV Listing
Holiday
Celebrity
Community Calendar
Back To School
Videos
+
Live Video
CBS News LiveFeed
Newsy
Photo Galleries
About Us
+
Contact Us
Staff
Jobs
Contests
Support
Current
14°
Clear
3-Day Forecast
HI: 20°
LO: 0°
HI: 29°
LO: 8°
HI: 36°
LO: 17°
Weather
Sign In
+
Newsletters
Sign Out
+
Manage Email Preferences
WATCH: Toronto police arrest woman smashing police cars
Mina Abgoon
9:57 PM, Jan 5, 2017
Share Article
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Show Caption
Hide Caption
Previous
Next
You don’t see that every day.
For whatever reason, a woman decides to jump on top of police cars in Jane and Finch, Toronto, and smash their windshields.
Video footage posted by Rumble.com shows the woman leaping onto two separate cars and furiously kicking the windows.
Toronto Police are eventually able to subdue and arrest her. No word on what prompted the woman to take her bizarre actions.
See the unbelievable footage in the video below.
Share Article
A
Share
A
A
A
Share Article
Read Full Story