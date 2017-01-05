WATCH: Powerful Toyota tows semi-truck off roadway

KMTV
Weather
Traffic
All Sections
Weather
+
Weather Videos
Today's Forecast
Interactive Radar
7-day Forecast
Live Weather Cameras
Weather News
Closings
Alerts
Weather Alert Kids
Storm Shield
SnowCast
Traffic
Omaha Sports Insider
News
+
Local
Upfront at 4
National
Terrorism
Education
Politics
Weather News
Submit News Tips
Democracy 2016
The Morning Blend
+
Be on the show
Money
+
Shop Smart
Financial Fitness
Dont Waste Your Money
Business News
Entertainment
+
TV Listing
Holiday
Celebrity
Community Calendar
Back To School
Videos
+
Live Video
CBS News LiveFeed
Newsy
Photo Galleries
About Us
+
Contact Us
Staff
Jobs
Contests
Support
Current
11°
Mostly cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 14°
LO: 2°
HI: 21°
LO: -3°
HI: 21°
LO: 6°
Weather
Sign In
+
Newsletters
Sign Out
+
Manage Email Preferences
5
Weather Alerts
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 9:22PM CST expiring January 5 at 9:00AM CST in effect for: Adair, Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Caldwell, Carroll, Cass, Chariton, Clay, Clinton, Cooper, Daviess, DeKalb, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Henry, Holt, Howard, Jackson, Johnson, Lafayette, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Nodaway, Pettis, Platte, Randolph, Ray, Saline, Sullivan, Worth
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 9:12PM CST expiring January 5 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Fremont, Page
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 3:12PM CST expiring January 5 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Cass, Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, Lancaster, Nemaha, Otoe, Pawnee, Richardson, Saline, Seward
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 8:20PM CST expiring January 5 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Adams, Clay, Fillmore, Franklin, Greeley, Hall, Hamilton, Harlan, Howard, Merrick, Nance, Nuckolls, Polk, Thayer, Webster, York
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 3:01AM CST expiring January 5 at 9:00AM CST in effect for: Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Caldwell, Carroll, Cass, Chariton, Clay, Clinton, Cooper, Daviess, DeKalb, Gentry, Holt, Howard, Jackson, Johnson, Lafayette, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Nodaway, Pettis, Platte, Randolph, Ray, Saline
5
Weather Alerts
WATCH: Powerful Toyota tows semi-truck off roadway
Mina Abgoon
2:58 AM, Jan 5, 2017
Share Article
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Show Caption
Hide Caption
Previous
Next
We’ve certainly heard of pickup trucks towing other cars, but how about a semi-truck?
Mind-blowing video footage posted by Rumble.com shows a Toyota Hilux pulling a semi that appears to be broken down on a stretch of road.
While it’s clear the vehicle is somewhat struggling, it manages to pull the semi to safety, towing it completely off the roadway and onto the shoulder.
See it for yourself below.
Share Article
A
Share
A
A
A
Share Article
Read Full Story