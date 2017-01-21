Dense Fog Advisory issued January 20 at 6:27PM CST expiring January 21 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Boone, Butler, Colfax, Gage, Jefferson, Platte, Saline, Seward
Dense Fog Advisory issued January 20 at 6:04PM CST expiring January 21 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Adams, Buffalo, Clay, Fillmore, Greeley, Hall, Hamilton, Howard, Kearney, Merrick, Nance, Nuckolls, Polk, Sherman, Thayer, Valley, Webster, York
Dense Fog Advisory issued January 20 at 3:32PM CST expiring January 21 at 10:00AM CST in effect for: Adair, Adams, Appanoose, Audubon, Carroll, Cass, Clarke, Crawford, Dallas, Decatur, Greene, Guthrie, Lucas, Madison, Monroe, Polk, Ringgold, Taylor, Union, Warren, Wayne
Trump strikes big blow to Obamacare with executive order
6:30 PM, Jan 20, 2017
21 mins ago
Share Article
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday night "to ease the burden of Obamacare as we transition from repeal and replace," White House press secretary Sean Spicer told reporters.
Spicer did not respond when asked for further details.
Trump also signed papers confirming the appointments of James Mattis as secretary of defense and John Kelly as secretary of homeland security, Spicer said.