Winter Storm Watch issued January 14 at 3:51AM CST expiring January 17 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Adams, Buffalo, Clay, Dawson, Fillmore, Gosper, Greeley, Hall, Hamilton, Howard, Kearney, Merrick, Nance, Phelps, Polk, Sherman, Valley, York
Winter Storm Watch issued January 14 at 4:26AM CST expiring January 16 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Carroll, Crawford
Winter Storm Watch issued January 14 at 4:26AM CST expiring January 16 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Adams, Appanoose, Clarke, Davis, Decatur, Lucas, Monroe, Ringgold, Taylor, Union, Wapello, Wayne
Winter Storm Watch issued January 14 at 4:26AM CST expiring January 16 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Adair, Audubon, Cass, Dallas, Greene, Guthrie, Jasper, Madison, Mahaska, Marion, Polk, Warren
Winter Storm Watch issued January 14 at 3:58AM CST expiring January 17 at 3:00AM CST in effect for: Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Monona, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie, Shelby
Winter Storm Watch issued January 14 at 3:58AM CST expiring January 17 at 3:00AM CST in effect for: Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee, Richardson, Saline
Winter Storm Watch issued January 14 at 3:58AM CST expiring January 17 at 3:00AM CST in effect for: Antelope, Boone, Burt, Butler, Cass, Cedar, Colfax, Cuming, Dodge, Douglas, Knox, Lancaster, Madison, Otoe, Pierce, Platte, Sarpy, Saunders, Seward, Stanton, Thurston, Washington, Wayne
Winter Storm Watch issued January 13 at 9:46PM CST expiring January 16 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Adair, Adams, Appanoose, Audubon, Boone, Carroll, Cass, Clarke, Crawford, Dallas, Davis, Decatur, Greene, Guthrie, Jasper, Lucas, Madison, Mahaska, Marion, Marshall, Monroe, Polk, Poweshiek, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, Union, Wapello, Warren, Wayne
Winter Storm Watch issued January 13 at 3:40AM CST expiring January 16 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Audubon, Boone, Carroll, Crawford, Dallas, Greene, Guthrie, Jasper, Marshall, Polk, Poweshiek, Story
Winter Storm Watch issued January 13 at 3:40AM CST expiring January 16 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Adair, Adams, Appanoose, Cass, Clarke, Davis, Decatur, Lucas, Madison, Mahaska, Marion, Monroe, Ringgold, Taylor, Union, Wapello, Warren, Wayne
Winter Storm Watch issued January 12 at 3:52AM CST expiring January 15 at 9:00PM CST in effect for: Adair, Andrew, Atchison, Daviess, DeKalb, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Holt, Mercer, Nodaway, Putnam, Schuyler, Sullivan, Worth
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Panda Express will be donating to the Serving Our Kids Foundation after a playful, teasing Twitter war with the Killers.
The band tweeted a picture of a fortune from a Panda fortune cookie that said "Smile like you mean it." The line is the title of a Killers song from their debut album, Hot Fuss.
The band said in the tweet they'd let Panda off the hook for using the lyric in exchange for orange chicken for life.
When the restaurant responded favorably, the Killers challenged Panda to instead feed hungry people.
The Killers chose Serving Our Kids as the receiving organization, much to the delight of its executive director, Dale Darcas.
"I heard of [The Killers] but I didn't know exactly who they were or how big they were," Darcas said.
Darcas says Serving Our Kids gives food to more than 2,000 needy children a week. He doesn't know yet what Panda's contribution will be, but he says the word-of-mouth exposure is already making a difference.
"We're just in awe of what's happened today," Darcas said.
Serving Our Kids is trying to work out a time with The Killers when the band can help pack food and meet the volunteers.